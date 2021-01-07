It’s been more than two weeks since the COVID-19 vaccine was received in Temple/Bell County and still no Category 1B citizens received the shot. This is not acceptable.
I want to know what the holdup is getting local health care workers vaccinations completed and moving on to category 1B personnel per Gov. Greg Abbott’s direction.
I encourage the Telegram and Temple Mayor Tim Davis, Bell County Judge David Blackburn and the Bell County Health Director to look into this situation and give an accurate picture of where we stand with our local vaccination program.
Dennis Graham
Temple