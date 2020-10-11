An important national election is happening on November 3rd. After much deliberation and soul-searching, I feel compelled to make my thoughts public. What am I voting for? Why is this important to me?
Therefore, I’m voting for:
Free, fair and transparent elections so everyone can have an opportunity to have a say.
Our beautiful and sacred flag for which many people have fought and died. So many have served in our magnificent military and I am full of pride and gratitude for their service!
All law enforcement, and first responders … like our soldiers, they do not ever know if their jobs will make their children orphans. They protect us every day. Are any of them perfect? Of course not. None of us are. We strive for improvement in ourselves and our country every day.
Continued access to our history, good, bad or ugly.
Continued freedom to worship and to worship as I choose.
The right to speak my opinion without censorship. Thank you Temple Daily Telegram!
A president who will nominate Supreme Court Justices who will uphold our Constitution.
The rights of the innocent unborn.
Secure national borders.
A fair, merit-based immigration system.
Preservation of the Second Amendment, which protects our freedoms.
Freedom and the American Dream.
The future of my country!
Why this is important to me is simple: I have children and grandchildren. Their futures are of supreme interest to me. I want them to experience all that our beloved country offers.
What are you voting for?
Marianne McGinty Stringfellow
Temple