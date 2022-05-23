The letter in the May 12 paper which criticized President Trump unjustly prompted me to immediately write to oppose the socialist agenda of present administration.
I guess the writer enjoys outrageous gas and food costs and approves killing the jobs of Keystone Pipeline while approving Russia’s pipeline. Or thinks the United States should keep our southern border open for us to support all of the world’s people — regardless of our safety and economy problems.
The Biden family lines their pockets with China money while draining us citizens’ pockets.
Joe, get tested for Alzheimer’s.
Regina King
Belton