The first thing we need to know is that God is in charge of our climate, not man.
After reading the article from the CEO of General Motors concerning electric cars and then hearing how stressed our electric grid is here in America, what are people thinking?
Last I heard there are about 2 million electric cars and over 260 million gas powered vehicles in America, so why do people think we need to convert all our cars to electric? How in the world would we power them?
Of course Biden wants to do that through the New Green Deal which would involve getting our electric grids upgraded to handle all this, that requires spending more money we don’t have as a country and further escalating inflation.
Right now we know it’s very expensive to replace EV batteries, up to $20,000 on some models, so if you keep a EV for several years, what’s it going to be worth when you decide to trade it in? How many used car buyers can spend even $2,500 to replace the batteries. This will leave your car pretty much worth nothing at that point.
Can you imagine tractor/trailer rigs running on batteries, they’d spend a big majority of their time just getting them charged up, we’re already having supply chain issues due to the lack of truck drivers, that would only make matters worse.
Fossil fuels are looking better and better as we think through all of the realities of a changeover of this magnitude. Wake up America!
Dave Gardner
Salado