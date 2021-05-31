The Rev. Harrison wants to remove symbols which commemorate enslavement of human beings in Texas (May 14 letter). Instead, we should add additional reminders of the past!
If my ancestors had been slaves, I would be very proud that they had the fortitude, character and luck to have survived and produced me. I would want them remembered, forever!
Let us add markers and monuments that commemorate the life and survival of slaves, and how they helped make America great.
Take Bell County. On Courthouse Square in Belton, let’s add a statue of Jeff Hamilton, Sam Houston’s former slave and trusted household member who lived more than 50 years in Temple/Belton.
Let’s also add a significant marker next to Belton’s Confederate soldiers monument to remind us how many enslaved people lived and worked in Bell County during the Civil War, and their contributions. It should enumerate residents who owned slaves, and how many did not. Let’s name former slaves who achieved prominence in early Bell County!
We can do this together, Rev. Harrison. The organizations and people of Bell County can do it. We need to honor the enslaved people who helped make America great, not forget them.
My skin color is white. I do not have white guilt. We should not cancel history!
Carole Owen
Temple