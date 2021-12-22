Tornado victims in Kentucky and all the other states that were hit last week saw thousands of that not only lost their homes and everything they own. Some lost more than that — they lost loved ones.
Now I hear that looters moved in and are picking and stealing what little bit is left that could be salvaged by the owners.
It really makes you wonder how low a human being can get. And the really sad part is if they are caught some liberal judge will give them a slap on the wrist and run them out the door so they can do it again next time.
What really needs to happen is for martial law to be declared, and if the first two or three are shot on sight that will put an end to it in a hurry. But it will not happen.
For now the bad guys are the good guys, and what use-to be the good guys (cops) are the bad guys.
Come on folks, we got the power of the voting booth. November will get here pretty quick. If you don’t like what you have, and see now: vote, vote, vote. (Maybe we should use the old Chicago method, vote early and vote often.
Miss Donald yet?
Irv Cummings
Temple