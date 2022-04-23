Thanks for printing my letter about Jack Burke Jr. , winner of the 1956 Masters Tournament. However, I discovered that part of the letter needs correction: Burke was born in 1923, rather than in 1940.
Burke graduated from St. Thomas High School in Houston in 1940, and he qualified for the U.S. Open in 1941 while still an amateur but missed the cut; he turned professional later in 1941. Thus, at 99 years of age, Burke is the oldest living winner of the Masters tournament.
Patrick A. Callahan
Belton