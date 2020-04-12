This was written on March 27, in regard to the coronavirus fear and the rush on groceries, etc., leaving little or nothing on the store shelves and depleting paper goods such as toilet tissue, paper towels, napkins and Kleenex.
We now have lines waiting to get in and restrictions of how much or how many items one can buy because the demand outweighs the supply. The people in general have only themselves to blame for the shortage.
The word “bellwether” came to my attention through listening to American Family Radio and I had to look it up in the dictionary: 1. A male sheep, usually wearing a bell to lead the flock. 2. A leader, esp. of a sheep-like crowd. 3. Anything suggesting the general tendency or direction of events, style, etc.
The Bible speaks of sheep-like nature that can often mean a “herd” mentality. We have a natural inclination to follow whatever the crowd does. And we do it sometimes to our own detriment.
Folks, this is another wake-up call as the end of the age approaches.
This is not judgment on America! Our God is in the business of saving souls before “the coming of the great and dreadful Day of the Lord.” Malachi 4:5. His desire is that no one perishes. Now is the day of salvation! II Corinthians 6:2. Jesus; “the way, the truth, the life,” and our true and good shepherd invites us to follow Him. John 14:6.
V.L. Elkins
Temple.