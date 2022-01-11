I think that we can make it official. Texas Sen. Raphael “Ted” Cruz is a hypocrite.
In his attempt to denigrate Democrats he said, “I think in a time of crisis, character is revealed.” This from a man who ran away to Cancun while Texas was in the midst of its worst freeze ever. A freeze that almost broke the grid and hundreds of Texans froze to death.
A hypocrite who blamed his wife, then his daughter for his Cancun vacation. He even left the family dog alone in their home. Clearly Cruz cares for you as much as he cares for his dog.
In October of last year, he again showed us his great character by tweeting, “Cancun is lovely this time of year.” Yep, the term hypocrite is a perfect fit for Cruz.
Chuck Nissley
Temple