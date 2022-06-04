I usually refrain from addressing previous letters, however in this case I feel compelled. The letter published on May 12 prompted this response.
I seem to hear the phrase “my body my choice” bantered about quite frequently lately. One being the rallying cry for those who believe that infanticide is an acceptable endgame for irresponsible behavior. Others use the phrase to denounce government overreach into our lives.
These opposing views can easily be resolved. If you do not want to wear a mask, or receive injections of hurried medications that have no long-term effects studies, I would refer you to the thalidomide issues in the ’50s, then you certainly should have the right to not submit.
You are the only person in immediate jeopardy. Persons who wish, can feel free to use whatever measures they see fit, masks, injections, isolation, etc. If these measures work as advertised this wouldn’t be a problem.
The other application of this phrase sets forth a course of action which causes the death of another human being. (Mind you these are the same people who object to the execution of serial and cop killers.)
It is amazing to me that the same person that wrote the letter espousing infanticide, is critical of the way Texas deals with “homeless and abused” children. Does he believe they are better off dead? Then, as ever so typical, liberals need to inject, it is all Trump’s fault.
By the way, apparently murders did not occur before guns were invented. This writer needs to stop regurgitating the Democratic Party line, and his two-legged stool idiom demonstrates a totally different type of stool.
David Blankemeier
Temple