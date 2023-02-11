What about the children?
Who are these so-called educators that want our boys to think they are girls and the girls to think they are boys?
What are their motives? What are their real goals?
I’ll be the first to admit our children need educating. The ideology of sex change is not one of the subjects needed. Young people graduate from high school that can’t balance their checkbook. They can’t or won’t read a book.
When my youngest son was in the third grade, I visited his class room for three periods one day. It was nothing like I remembered. There were not any walls to the room, only shoulder high partitions. The students didn’t change “rooms” after class. The teachers did. The students paid no attention to the change in teachers, but just kept milling around, and visiting with the other students.
When the teachers tried to assume control of the class by clapping their hands and telling the class to take their seats, nothing changed. For three consecutive classes I watched while nothing changed. Neither of the three teachers ever gained control or even the attention of the class.
That was the last day for my son in the public school system. I have four grandchildren that were home schooled, and they all graduated from college with honors.
I have been a pilot since 1947. As a flight instructor, I must be re-certified each two years.
The classes for re-certification are taught by men that are, in my opinion, not qualified to teach someone how to fly.
So ... what about the children?
James D Fox
Temple