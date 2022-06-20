For the second time in my life and his, I have to congratulate former President Jimmy Carter. For about two decades, he had the dubious distinction of being the worst president in American history.
Then Barack Obama spent eight years pushing President Carter one rung up the ladder and replace with him as El Presidente No Bueno Numero Uno.
Now Joe Biden has succeeded in making Jimmy Carter look like a renowned economic genius and one of our greatest statesmen. That’s why President Carter has that famous big grin on his face.
Michael L. Moore
Moody