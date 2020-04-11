In a perfect world, the cameras would continue to roll after Sen. Chuck Schumer finished puking up his diatribe on the steps of our Supreme Court. Three American patriots, who shall remain unnamed, would approach him. Two would block his retreat while the third, after informing the senator what he was about to do and without actually injuring the senator, would slap him.
Sen. Schumer would dig deep into his inventory of self-indulgence and self-importance and find just enough honor left to return to the Senate and with no comment, tender his resignation. The Senate, also with no comment, would watch him leave and empty his office. Schumer would return home, gather his belongings and anyone who still had any respect for him and disappear into the dustbin of history.
But, in the real world, in less than two hours, Sen. Schumer would be basking in the glow of lights and TV cameras to remind all the world that his legacy, like all other putrid things in our government is always …
To be continued.
Michael L. Moore
Moody