Here we are once again enjoying another holiday season. Folks all over the world are expecting a bearded, slightly overweight white-haired gentleman to enter their place of dwelling unannounced and carrying a large bag filled with a treasure of desired goodies for everybody.
Young or old, rich or struggling, Red team, Blue team or no team, everyone has their own wish list of stuff they want to soon glom on to. Perhaps it’s OK to expect this kind of miraculous event for one night of the year. But it’s also unfair. We expect this magic Santa to know us better than we know ourselves, to know what we want or need, to deliver it on time, and maybe settle for a cookie and hot milk in return for all that.
There must be a better and more fair way to do this. And there is. The truth is, the surest way to see that Santa actually brings you what you desire is to become that Santa yourself. Don’t expect someone else to do it.
And we’re not talking about getting that new TV or jewelry or pickup truck or anything else like that but things that really nurture us in more important ways. All those high-tech devices and fancy things wear out and become obsolete over time. We need to dig deeper and discover things that will be true and lasting gifts to ourselves and others. Things like healthier living, generosity, compassion, fostering civility with those we disagree with, and a desire to be a better person. Those are the gifts that last, and that Santa can’t bring you. You see Santa when you look in the mirror.
Don Cillo
Temple