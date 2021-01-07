I don’t have any idea how many people might have taken time to watch the National Finals Rodeo Finals. These athletes don’t get the recognition that football, baseball, basketball and other athletes receive. If you weren’t able to watch the 10 nights the NFR was on television, you missed some great opening ceremonies.
I was proud to be an American while watching. Athletes did not go to their knees during the national anthem. Every night, there was a prayer said and our Lord and Savior was given praise. They always removed their hats for the prayer and anthem in respect for our country and people that fought for all of us to have peace, no matter what color or race. So you missed something really great, but then again none of our local stations offered any of the nights like all other sports.
I never heard a word on any of our local stations news reports about the NFR either. I believe that these athletes deserve more respect for their sport and encourage coverage in the future.
Willie Stermer
Oscar