Thank you for giving us an opportunity to write the editor. My comment involves the lack of diversity among the news resources printed in the paper.
The Associated Press is almost the exclusive source of news for the Telegram. I think that the paper is partly responsible for the uninformed of our community who apparently watch only the liberal mainstream media and only read the extremely left wing news of The Associated Press.
Among them are Mr. Gary Kleypas, whose letter was printed on Dec. 19. He apparently doesn’t review legitimate news sources such as One America News, NewsMax, The Epoch Times and other sources, which tell the truth rather than give us filtered or propagandized information. Larry Elder’s column about the mainstream media protecting the Biden family also on Dec. 19 was very accurate in saying that the media protected the Bidens by refusing to publish anything about Hunter Biden’s involvement with China and the Ukraine.
Please consider printing news from some of these legitimate news sources so that our community can be informed of the truth and not just fed propaganda from the left.
Michael Miller
Belton