Scientific materialism is a two-edged sword. While man used this philosophical approach to produce the greatest technological transformation the world has ever known, he simultaneously transformed himself into a soulless machine — an accident of nature constructed from chemical components.
Today, we live in the sunshine of enlightenment, but do we act enlightened? We use: 1. Francis Bacon’s revolutionary scientific method to focus knowledge as a power to produce riches without moral reservation, 2. Rene Descartes’ objective reality to inspire exploitation without concern for consequence, 3. Sir Isaac Newton’s mechanics to impel mastery in ignorance of mystery, 4. Charles Darwin’s evolutionary theory to drive competition at the expense of cooperation, 5. Karl Marx’s economics to induce servitude in lieu of service and, 6. Milton Friedman’s capitalism to institutionalize the “love of money” and profit from the profane.
Living out these principles, we have banished God from the public square, defiled ourselves and corrupted our society. Is it any wonder we find ourselves killing babies for convenience, ingesting promises that falsely claim relief, fighting wars between combatants who differ only in the color of their skin and exchanging the dignity of man for the vanity of hoarding possessions?
However, a new paradigm that recognizes the veracity of ancient wisdom is emerging. The most advanced understanding of human consciousness, quantum physics and systems theory points toward St. Paul’s divinely inspired claim, “One Lord, one faith, one baptism and one God.”
There really is “nothing new under the sun.” May we act accordingly.
Mark Krejchi
Temple