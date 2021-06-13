You may have noticed a shortage of certain store items these days. There are problems today with production, in finding enough workers, and with gaps that opened up in the complex supply chains that move goods all around the world and into our local stores.
Certainly there was a noticeable shortage of many items during the worst of the pandemic. Things stabilized in recent months to ease the economic strain. But there remains a serious shortage of something else that in many ways is even more important than finding goods and services.
What seems to be in the most short supply? Having compassion for others. A short reading of the daily headlines or watching the ongoing conflict among groups all around the world bears this out.
Having compassion doesn’t mean just sympathizing with somebody but actively caring about the other person’s well being like it was your own and working to help out in some way.
Regardless of our toxic politics or our ever-present divisions of race and creed and generation, we remain human beings first and foremost. That is how we were created and that is what we will always be. And that is the secret of remembering what it means to be compassionate toward others.
We all have challenges. Everyone has good and bad points. But it would make getting through these difficult times a whole lot easier if we went through our days being compassionate. We may not always find that certain item on the store shelf. But we can always reach into our hearts and be caring and compassionate to the rest of our human family.
Don Cillo
Temple