I heard on the news members of the Biden administration are in talks with the American Civil Liberties Union to make payments of $450,000 to illegal immigrants separated from their children. Many U.S. citizens have worked hard their whole life and do not have $450,000.
Are these people crazy or just plain ignorant? Thousands of U.S. citizens are separated from their children daily. When U.S. citizens are arrested here for whatever reason (DWI, driving while license suspended, hot checks, credit fraud, domestic violence, assault, rape, etc.,), their children are not placed in the holding facility with them. Usually they are turned over to a family member. If a suitable family member can’t be found, they are turned over to Child Protective Services. These children often end up in foster care.
Who would want a daughter in a holding tank with hundreds of strange men of questionable character? Do women want to have teenage boys placed in their holding tank in order to ensure they are not separated from their mothers?
The danger these children faced on their journey to this country exceeded anything they faced in the care the U.S. Border Patrol. Parents in this country who would subject their children to the types of dangers these immigrants put their children in would be facing charges of child endangerment.
If the illegal immigrants are unhappy with how they have been treated, they need to go back to where they came from.
Ray Olson
Temple