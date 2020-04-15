While waiting for my curbside grocery pickup this morning, I watched the parking lot. It was full, as usual.
People were streaming into the store, some two or three together and no one wearing a mask as CDC has recommended. I don’t know any of these people’s situations but I do know that many, if not most, have a computer or smart phone they could use to order their products on-line and pick them up curbside.
Have they not heard the news reports about the number of people infected and how it spreads? Have they not heard the recommendations about what to do to “flatten the curve”? Have they not seen the posts by doctors and nurses who are brokenhearted because their patients are dying alone, or patients begging to see their kids or spouse one more time because they know they probably won’t make it?
Every day health care employees, essential business personnel, police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel put their lives at risk just by showing up for work. As long as people keep going into stores in droves and not following the recommendations given, the curve is not going to flatten. People will continue to get sick and die, businesses will remain closed, and people will be out of work and a paycheck.
Most of us are not used to staying in our homes for long periods of time but if that is what it takes to save lives and end this thing, for heaven’s sake, do it.
Talma Botts
Temple