I just have to shake my head at some letters written by people that can’t over political party affiliation. Trump derangement syndrome (TDS) is alive and well in some writers’ world.
Hey, are the fuel, food, and other essentials not skyrocketing in your little world? How about that 401k? Losing any money? Tried to get a home mortgage lately? Do you like your taxes going up? I just love it when that happens! How about baby formula, need any of that? Well too bad there isn’t any!
Hey, I just love it when my tax dollars are given to corrupt countries like Ukraine to give the oligarchy a big fat thank you, and the idiot running the country is in bed with that country and is probably getting kickbacks!
Hey, Trump may be a loudmouth but I would rather have a loudmouth, so-called morally corrupt whatever in the White House than the old senile fool who is sinking this country I think is worth saving! It just irks me when people can’t see past their own high and mighty “Oh I’m a good person social justice complex” and get real about the state of affairs!
This manufactured crisis is real and people need to wake up and see it for what it is!
81 million votes?
William Wewatitty
Troy