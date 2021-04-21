A Telegram headline on April 2, “Hungry in America,” was about American citizens.
Why does President Joe Biden think it is more important to spend $86 million plus on the illegals instead of spending this money on Americans, including our veterans, who are homeless, jobless, hungry, without medical care, etc? The illegals are being allowed in the U.S. despite many testing positive for COVID-19.
Biden is too interested in making sure he meets the quota he keeps setting for Americans to get the COVID vaccine and ignoring the worsening of the border crisis. Who does Biden blame? Trump.
Why aren’t people protesting about the Bidens’ dogs at the White House? A dog (Major) who attacks a person without cause is a vicious dog. So far, he has just bitten adults. How soon is Major going to attack a person and cause serious injury or even death, or worse, attack a child? If Major was the Trumps’ dog, the demand to remove Major from the White House would be protested very loudly.
I like dogs and have had them most of my life. A few years ago, I was attacked by a large dog running out of a yard, so I personally know what a dog attack is and what happens.
Biden puts illegals first. Vice President Kamala Harris laughs like it is a big joke and asked if she is going to the border. No wonder America is becoming more divided.
God bless our Border Patrol.
Martha Merath
Temple