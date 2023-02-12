With weather more befitting Central Canada than Central Texas, Bell County took yet another gut punch. For the second of the past three Februaries, our area has taken on the look of the aftermath of a hurricane with branches and trees down everywhere, schools and businesses closed, and power lost in several areas.
And most sadly, the loss of life. We just aren’t cut out for this in what is supposed to be the Deep South. Many of our homes and apartments do not have adequate insulation and so one faces the daunting choice of either freezing inside or running expensive electricity all day to power a furnace that’s fighting a losing battle against the cold.
There is the ever-present concern of whether the entire power grid itself will hold up in the onslaught of dreadful weather and an ever-increasing Texas population. And sadly, most of the palm trees and other warm greenery scattered around town have succumbed to the harsh weather.
That’s the bad news. The good news is that we are blessed with conscientious people who work tirelessly to keep the power on, our roads passable and groceries on our store shelves.
We were all just given another not-so-subtle reminder of how much we rely on each other and how dependent we are on constantly-flowing electricity and the food delivery chain that makes our modern lives possible. We don’t grow our own food or chop wood or take out snow blowers and shovels.
We rely on people whose names we don’t know but who are essential and necessary persons in each of our lives. And to all of them, a great big thank you.
Don Cillo
Temple