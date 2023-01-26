Plantation Square Apartments is home to many seniors. It used to be a lovely home address. Our complex is now on its second owner in two years. The owners have gotten progressively worse. Each landlord raised our rent with no repairs done.
Many appliances do not work. Fences are falling. There is chipped paint outside. Our sprinklers never worked last summer. Many of us have watered our own lawns because management won’t fix them.
The first rent hike averaged $100. The new owners raised it again in December and raised it another $160. Seniors are on a fixed income. Many have moved and others are looking. The management thinks our families can pay the difference, but seniors are on a fixed income.
Some seniors have lived here for over 10 years. The news says that more seniors are becoming homeless. The Golden Years … who said that?
These new owners are leaving us no other choice. Many of us will have to leave. Some have said that never in their years have they seen such a disgrace and that what the management is doing is heartless.
We are living in a ghetto and need help.
Cheryl Danner
Temple