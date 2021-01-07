What hath Trump wrought? It’s Wednesday, and I watch what’s happening in Washington with sadness and disgust.
As an independent conservative I did not vote for Trump (or the Democratic candidates) in 2016 and in 2020. Should they run again, I will vote for neither Sen. Ted Cruz nor Rep. John Carter for aiding and abetting the outgoing demagogue, not only for four years of bad and unwise behavior, but — after all the recounts, all the state approvals, all the court decisions — for mounting and supporting the ridiculous challenge of final approval of the Electoral College results.
Bob Cockrum
Temple