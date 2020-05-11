God in Genesis 6:5-6 says “God saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually.” Except for Noah and his family and the ark, God destroyed every living creature on the earth. In spite of God’s actions, mankind soon was evil again, as he is today in our world. Evil rules our world today!
Later, mankind is seen in Genesis 11:19 attempting to build a tower (the tower of Babel) to reach into Heaven. However, when “God came down to see the city and the tower, which the children of men had built,” God then said, “they are on one language … and now nothing will be withheld from them which they can imagine to do.”
Dear friends, mankind has been evil continually since that day … that’s why today’s problems are evil too, and are easy to understand.
“Mankind is still always evil” and still “nothing will be withheld from him” in this world today. (Mankind as seen in the earliest pages of the Bible always refers to male and female as mankind.)
Think about it!
Michael L. Brandes
Temple