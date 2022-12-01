So today your cartoon featured Nancy Pelosi. Instead of thanking her for her years of service to this country you bring up stock trades.
So why did you single her out on this day when members of both parties are guilty of the same crime. As usual, the Telegram takes every opportunity to attack Democrats. I realize that Bell County is primarily a red county but there are some like myself that are Democrats.
I would say 95% of your editorials are an attack on Democrats. We see the same tired editorials from the same right wing conservatives such as Larry Elder who I do not consider an expert on anything. You publish comments that are truly conspiratory in nature with no disclaimers even when the information is false.
I guess you feel freedom of speech applies not matter what the content. So we will see what your editorial pages have to say about all the lawsuits regarding Donald J. Trump come to fruition. I will like to see editorials about the Republican Party when they take over the House and the only plan they have is revenge. It will be interesting.
Sandra Wiley
Temple