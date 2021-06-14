Props to James D. Fox for his June 6 clever letter characterizing most Mexican and Central American migrants as potential moochers.
Now as a person unlike those “top thinkers” in Washington whom Fox disparages, but someone who interviewed and adjudicated probably 50,000 non-immigrant, immigrant, and following-to-join asylum and refugee applicants and served as a “control officer” for numerous DHS CIS teams that came to Tunisia and Sudan, I would point to remittances as evidence that most migrants whether legal or illegal are indeed working. Typically in undesirable and unpleasant jobs.
Last year they sent $68 billion to their families, with $43 billion remitted just to Mexico. Remittances account for one-fourth of El Salvador’s GDP. In Belize. with a population less than 400,000, there are at least 20 Western Union offices that processed nearly $95 million in remittances in 2020; in Jamaica with 3 million residents there are over 100 Western Union offices that transferred nearly $3 billion in remittances last year.
Much closer to home, a brief visit to any construction site, slaughterhouse, food processing plant, poultry farm, large agricultural estate or orchard, nursing home, etc., will provide plenty of in-person evidence that migrants are hard at work.
George W. Aldridge
Belton