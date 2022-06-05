Three letters in May were a flurry of hate and misinformation. Mr. Nissley uses the abortion issue to bash President Trump.
I wonder if his hate for Trump so blinds his perception of how our current president is destroying this country. Mr. Blankenship used the abortion issue to bash members of the Supreme Court who were appointed by Republican presidents. Ms. Wiley seems to be quite uninformed regarding the current abortion issue.
The issue is that abortion will always be performed in a life-saving emergency. It is put forth that, after 16 weeks, the fetus is close to being viable outside the womb. A fetus past that stage, as is done now, torn piece by piece from the womb, and the body parts are sold for the purpose we really do not know.
Another circumstance, and the most despicable, is the full-term baby being “born,” and “made comfortable” while the doctor and would-be mother discuss the fate of that baby; the fate being “shall we kill “it” or shall we let it live.
These are truths that are happening every day at abortion clinics all over the country. This, Mr. Nissley, Mr. Blankenship, Ms. Wiley is the reason we need some sort of regulation of the practice of abortion.
I don’t believe anyone is wanting to ban abortion completely, and I do believe the practices kept from the uninformed should be brought to light. How shameful it is to take such an important issue and use it as an opportunity to air ones hate only for the purpose of “airing ones hate.” To Mr. Blankenship. “Beer drinking Kavanaugh?” Really? How sad.
Sarah Kreimeyer
Temple