The spirit of Paul Revere rides again. The Telegram article of Jan. 20 regarding the federal “Real ID” program really got my attention. It says the program, approved by Congress in 2005, can require those seeking a driver’s license or ID card to provide up to five types of documents when applying for or renewing. After Oct. 1, it will be mandatory, “if you wish to fly, enter any federal building, etc.
This was Congress’s “time bomb” in the wake of 9-11, when the great fear of flying terrorists became so prevalent. This tells me they have a scheme to force a universal USA ID card, only they have pushed it off onto the states, so it’s not a “national ID card” anymore. Ain’t that cute?
I find it to be completely unconstitutional; what it does is accuse all licensed drivers of being suspected terrorists, and guilty until we prove that we are truly American, born and raised.
At age 91, when attempting to get correct “ID” cards I must prove the same, even though my license has been in force for 72 years and has all of my essential information on it, including a photo of only two years ago.
My real effort in writing this is to warn folks who may need to fly or have business in any federal building to go ahead and renew your driver’s license. Say you want to enter the “Real ID” program, and furnish the requited documents to do so. You may need to fly to a loved one’s funeral on short notice.
Kinder Chambers
Buckholts