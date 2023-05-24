At Lot’s door the men of Sodom cried, “Bring them out unto us, that we may know them!” (Gen 19:1-7 KJV)
Likewise, H-E-B is sponsoring Temple Pride’s LGBT block party and drag queen show Saturday. To “bring out” the youngest children to them, LGBTs are targeting and enticing children with free “Kid Zone” activities, story time, “Tap, Tap Art Bus,” ring toss, bubbles and chalk.
The LGBTQ+ depravity alphabet includes MAP — “minor-attracted persons” (pedophiles). For Pride Month 2021, San Francisco’s Gay Men’s Chorus sang “You think we’re sinful, that we’ll corrupt your kids if our agenda goes unchecked. Just this once, you’re correct. We’re coming for your children!”
The Bible describes LGBTs hosting this as: “evildoers that are corrupters” (Isa 1:4), “enticers” (Prov 1:10), “abusers of themselves with mankind,” “effeminate” (1 Cor 6:9), “them that defile themselves with mankind” (1 Tim 1:10), having “vile affections” “against nature” (Rom 1:18-27), “wicked and sinners before the LORD exceedingly” (Gen 13:13), “abominations unto God” (Lev 18:22; Deu 22:5), “sons of Belial” — the devil (Judges 19:22).
Last year H-E-B sponsored Austin’s “Rainbow on the Creek.” It included a pride parade, drag queen story hour, and extremely vile, “family-friendly all ages” drag show. Now Charles Butt is sponsoring “wicked” LGBT “evildoings” against children in Temple!
“Saith the LORD” it is a “horrible thing” to “strengthen the hands of evildoers.” “They are all of them unto me as Sodom and Gomorrah” (Jer 23:11,14).
Are there “ten” in Temple, who will cry like Lot, “Do not so wickedly” (Gen 18:20-32)?
Michael W. Ellis
Belton
Editor’s note: Chelsea Fletcher with H-E-B public affairs said the grocery is providing water for volunteers at the event.