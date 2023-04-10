I said no politics till 2024. But when I saw a father holding his daughter’s hand as she was crushed beneath rubble from war. It makes me wonder if we are worth this planet we live on.
And there is so much hate, what can we do to fix it? You conservatives say close it down. The liberals say to open it up. Just be human! I could care less about “rights.” Those are always different ideals.
Our seniors live in squalor. Our incarcerated live in squalor. Our citizens live in squalor. It’s always been us. How you want to leave us for the ones who come after us is your question. Nobody said it would be easy. The “patriots” will tell you otherwise. There are eight billion people on this planet and the haves are still trying to get all the money they can.
And for the love of God, quit spouting scriptures. I have seen people come together. You want a better world. Get off your high horse. Most of us just want to live. Your ideas, and ideology means nothing.
Kyle Fino
Temple