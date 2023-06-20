Readership submitting letters should be allowed the same number of words to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that your latest doozy of an editorial is completely void of facts.
In 63 cases, judges (including those appointed by Trump) unanimously determined Trump’s claims of a rigged election were without merit yet the editorial claims Dems are trying to “stop him from winning again.”
There are several extremely important differences why Biden, Clinton and, yes, Mike Pence were never indicted on federal charges. When a handful of records were discovered, all three immediately notified The National Archives inspector-general who contacted the DOJ, which set in motion an FBI assessment to determine whether the documents were mishandled. The attorney general then assigns a U.S. attorney to conduct an investigation. All three fully cooperated, thus warrants were not required.
Trump first claimed not to have any documents, refused to turn them over even though they belong to the people, sued to block the DOJ but ultimately a warrant was approved, 11 sets of classified documents were removed from multiple rooms from his palace, evidence of obstruction was decided, a U.S. special counsel determined Trump deceived his own attorneys in furtherance of a crime, attorneys flee camp Trump, who is now entangled in a recording professing that the documents are classified thus knowing they were exposed to people who are absolutely not allowed to know the contents. Look for more points to come.
Nancy Glasscock
Temple
Editor’s note: Trump was elected president in 2016, thus should he return to the office it would be “again.”