I found Mr. Liles’ letter to the editor very interesting. As he subscribed the House as getting nothing done, he also talks of revenge and getting even.
He doesn’t think they should launch investigations into the evils of Hunter Biden and dad but I feel sure he was supportive of the investigations against President Trump
The only dismantling I see is spending, spending, spending. Republicans are against raising the debt ceiling.
He was also quoted saying he hasn’t seen any suggestions that will help the people.
You are right, Mr. Liles, that the Congress is to legislate for the good of the country and its citizens Although this letter was written describing the Republicans it has Democrat written all over it. This letter totally describes the Democrats (revenge, getting even, and controlling the Republicans and the people).
Up until the 1980s I believe the Democratic Party was for the people but then it changed and the Republicans came out for the people. That’s when Democrats became greedy and began thinking of themselves and their profits.
The sad realization is that the Democrats can’t get out of the slump they’re in and start thinking outside the box.
Lois Bland
Temple