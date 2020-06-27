In response to a letter where someone implores us to wear masks, I do so wish that people would be consistent. I wonder if the author knows that a mask that conceals one’s identity is illegal in many states, and many more counties and municipalities in the United States. (Alabama, California, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington,
If you are not infected the use of a mask is, to me, absurd. It inspires the notion of fear, and perpetuates the notion that there will be bodies in the streets. The daily scoreboard (even in our own paper) is augmented by masked shoppers in Walmart to inspire fear.
To the gentleman begging me to wear a mask, I say, I will not make a contribution to the fear mongering. If you wear a mask, then it doesn’t affect you if I don’t. The only people that would be affected is the other people who choose not to wear one.
Another thing one might want to consider, you are far more likely to die by climbing into that metallic death machine and driving on the public streets. Aside from that, I would like to point out that the CDC, NIH and others who cannot get their story straight are not inspiring me. In the meantime, people are watching their savings evaporate, their children miss out on the education that our high tax dollars (and getting higher) provide.
Depression and anxiety are taking a toll in domestic relationships. It’s time that we pull our collective heads out of our … sand.
David Blankemeier
Temple