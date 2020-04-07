March 28, a letter from Mr. Madrigal complained about a pro-Republican bias in the Telegram. Bias is determined by filtering it through a mental screen, a screen often dimensioned by personal bias.
Madrigal cited the adage “cogito ergo sum.” However, as in his assumption that the Telegram is biased, so is his use of the phrase flawed. Rene Descartes, that great warrior and philosopher, expounded the entire phrase as “dubito ergo cogito ergo sum.” Translated that means, “I doubt; therefore I think; therefore I am.” Without the confession of doubt there is no impulse to think which precludes the ability to assert that one exists.
Madrigal seems to be without the capacity to doubt as he swallows the doctrines of the herd of braying jackasses who call themselves Democrats (self-identified as donkeys) without doubting what they stand for or himself.
Robert Hutchins
Temple