With no apologies to James Carville for paraphrasing his rallying cry (“It’s the economy, stupid”) … “It’s (really) the complexity, stupid.”
The complexity of the Internal Revenue Code is a direct subsidy to all tax preparers, especially lawyers and accountants who should know better.
By the way, there is a movement ongoing to rename the Internal Revenue Code to something warning taxpayers that trouble is coming their way again.
Can the U.S. government explain just how it is that death is a taxable event?
Think federal estate tax. Speak right into the microphone.
Glenn Dippel
Temple