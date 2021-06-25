George W. Aldridge’s letter of June 14 points to: “remittances as evidence that most migrants whether legal or illegal are indeed working. Typically, in undesirable and unpleasant jobs.” Yes, they are working, and that is my point.
I have witnessed the plight of people hired illegally in the local Texas workforce. It is disgusting that companies break the law to use them and excuse themselves with: “we have to in order to be competitive.”
Use them! That is what companies do. The lower wages these people earn create windfall profits for businesses.
My deepest concern is for the safety and well-being of illegal migrants working in this country. No one should want them to be abused, preyed upon, and defenseless, especially at the hands of greedy profiteers. The borders are open to help the bottom lines of businesses in this country, not to save migrants fleeing from violence or poverty.
The illegals are working for lower wages than American citizens. Illegals are good for the company man. Just ask the Chamber of Commerce!
Enslavement is easy when persons are allowed to migrate illegally. Enslavement is easy when businesses can hire illegally.
The laws on the books should be enforced so businesses are held accountable, and an end can be brought to this American slave trade. Illegal employment is bad for everyone: It is bad for illegals, and it is bad for Americans.
Nancy Cramblit
Temple