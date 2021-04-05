Mr. Peter Jessup, George Floyd’s past activities and criminal convictions have absolutely no bearing on his death.
We all have a past. These are all outside factors. The drugs didn’t kill him, passing a known or unknown counterfeit $20 bill did not kill him. But when someone presses their knee on the side of your neck and restricts breathing, you’re going to die after 9.29 minutes.
I’d be willing to bet you would succumb to this too. It appeared the policeman took great pleasure in making him unable to move. Floyd did not die from the fentanyl in his system, that’s why it didn’t appear on the death certificate. He was basically strangled. You really need to watch the trial.
Jill Cunningham
Temple