The institutionalized media, in their haste to be first, more often than not get it wrong and publish nothing but what used to be classified as gossip. Professionally reporting on important issues today requires a level of sophistication and discipline that few in the mainstream media demonstrate their capability to exercise. How far the press has fallen from the ideals espoused by Joseph Pulitzer in describing his view of the “fourth branch of government” as:
“... an institution that should always fight for progress and reform, never tolerate injustice or corruption, always fight demagogues of all parties, never belong to any party, always oppose privileged classes and public plunderers, never lack sympathy for the poor, always remain devoted to the public welfare, always be drastically independent, never be afraid to attack wrong, whether by predatory plutocracy or predatory poverty.”
We would all do well to tune out the various media sources we consume and refocus our time on loving those with whom we find ourselves surrounded. It is wise to remember, fear is a useful tool that is as infectious as any virus, and can be more lethal to life, liberty and our pursuit of happiness. If you don’t believe this to be true, I suggest you brush up on your history.
Mark Krejchi
Temple