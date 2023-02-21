We all read daily about job losses as businesses record less income. Baby boomers are retiring daily and gross domestic product is expected to be reduced for years to come.
Many people do not know that the single largest employer in the United States is in fact the United States government. Our government is nothing more than a corporation that is facing a reduced income in the years ahead.
In light of this, let’s say that a 10% reduction in the number of government employees would be a good start in cutting expenditures. We must all manage our income in comparison to expenditures. This is one thing I will never hear a politician speak of!
And yet all politicians know the word taxation. Clean out and manage the very house you work in.
“I am for a government rigorously frugal and simple.” — Thomas Jefferson
Dana Farrar
Temple