I am writing in response to the July letter from Dr. Girija Chintapalli concerning the need to be vaccinated. I agree that everyone needs to be protected, but how they do that is up to the individual.
I remember in December and January many responses to getting the vaccine was “Not if President Trump recommends it.” How foolish is that? Now add to the foolishness of people’s response today is “I’ll get it if President Trump tells us to.” He did and also received his vaccine.
I’m tired of hearing about the do-nothing Democrats. All they want to do is run their mouth and spend money. We can’t get any lower than Biden.
A reporter asked him if he would team up with President Trump to get people vaccinated, but that wasn’t an option for the Democrats.
Quit playing the blame game and hold your current administration accountable. Democrats are still blaming President Trump for what Biden is in control of. The only thing they have done is spend money and work to destroy America. Who will pay? Our children and grandchildren. Won’t they be proud of the mess their democratic grandparents did for them.
Not only are we having to deal with COVID! Now we have to deal with the immigrants, drugs, drug lords, and guns that Biden is allowing to enter the states.
If President Trump would run again I would gladly put my faith in him and God to turn this mess around. He can do it. Biden can’t, not won’t.
Lois Bland
Temple