What a contrast! At the Republican Convention when the national anthem was played, all of the wounded veterans who were able stood to honor the flag of the United States.
At sporting events we have over-paid, over-inflated egotistical so-called athletes that choose to dishonor our flag, our country, and our veterans.
My money will not support those who are against America. I will not even waste my time to watch them on TV. My money supports the Red, White and Blue.
I urge all true Americans to support our flag, country and veterans by a national boycott of sporting events and those that advertise during the games.
Steve Kirkham
Belton