With the continuous flow of negative news and comments about President Trump, I have been thinking about what I believe constitutes a patriot.
To me, a patriot is a person who is informed on his or her own merit, not by scanning news headlines, and taking as truth the opinions of those who have an agenda. A patriot is a person who seeks knowledge and truth, understands what is set out for us in the Constitution, has knowledge of the history of this country and why it functions as it does, knowledge of the sacrifices of those before us.
A patriot would be aware of the threats to this country, the threats our forefathers realized and warned us of. It’s simply amazing that so many don’t make the effort to educate and inform themselves. A true patriot knows how to find the truth. A true patriot would make the effort to find facts.
A true patriot shows respect to the office even if offended by his not being “presidential.” A true patriot might even make the effort to learn about the president they hate; maybe learning to understand his efforts.
A patriot would know how to do a bit of research, and might be surprised to learn about the background of this president and his family. He or she may become aware of countless good deeds performed in his private life. Most would be so surprised if they had the desire to know truth, and to recognize patriotism at its best. If there is no desire to do so I wonder who is going to teach our children, or shall we just let them march into the mire?
Sarah Kreimeyer
Belton