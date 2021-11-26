Texas used to have serious U.S. Senators with gravitas such as Ralph Yarborough, John Tower, Lloyd Bentsen, Phil Gramm and Kay Bailey Hutchison). Now we have Ted Cruz who bailed on his constituents during last February’s freeze for Cancun and now is preparing for a career as a comedian.
This past month he mocked Big Bird for encouraging children to get vaccinated against COVID-19, ridiculed Liz Cheney, and joked about secession, casually contending to a group of naive young college Republicans that Texas would keep its 15 federal military bases and the Houston Space Center. Fat chance.
Secession would be a disaster for Texas: in addition to the 15 military bases, among them Fort Hood, that inject $140 billion annually into its economy, Texas would lose dozens of VA hospitals such as Temple’s Olin E. Teague Veterans Medical Center, clinics and centers; dozens of federal prisons and detention centers, hundreds of federal offices, and the services of the FAA, Coast Guard, US Customs and Border Protection, DEA, the FBI, and Army Corps of Engineers. Secession would certainly cripple Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport and Central Texas College and end Interstate 14 expansion.
Cruz needs to stop clowning around on the talk show circuit and get serious about representing the Lone Star State.
George Aldridge
Belton