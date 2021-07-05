The last great Democratic senator died recently at the age of 91. Mike Gravel, as Speaker of the Alaskan House of Representatives, pushed the construction of the Alaskan Pipeline; established 200-plus businesses owned by Alaskan indigenous people; and, as U.S. Senator, read the Pentagon Papers into the Congressional Record in 1971.
Those documents recorded how the U.S. government, under President Harry Truman and in opposition to the policy of President Franklin Roosevelt, assisted the French in their attempt to re-colonize the French Indochina Peninsula during the early 1950s. French Indochina consists of Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.
The Indo-Chinese defeated the French at Dien Bien Phu in 1954. Immediately after that defeat, the U.S. government began planning and preparing for war against the Vietnamese. That plan by CIA Director Allen Dulles, titled The Saigon Military Mission, included the forceful movement of 466,000 North Vietnamese into South Vietnam.
Historically, Vietnamese lands and businesses were owned by the same families and were handed down from generation to generation. Those moved had no land or businesses in the South. They were without homes and incomes there. They became the basis for the Viet Cong.
The war that followed, in which the U.S. was the aggressor, killed 58,220 Americans and wounded an untold number, became a major illegal drug producing region. Who benefited from that war? U.S. non-winnable perpetual wars continue to this day. Who benefits? Where are today’s Mike Gravels?
Noel S. Cowling
Temple