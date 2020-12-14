Edgar Nooning got it all wrong in his inauguration nonsense letter on Nov. 17. In 2017, President Donald Trump’s donors paid $107 million toward his inauguration.
Think of it as a sort of wedding ceremony where he said yes to the country. The swearing in and oath pledging is important and as far from nonsense as it can be. It is funded by taxpayers. Washington, D.C., was established as (supposedly) neutral political ground and ideal for inauguration, and it should stay there. The alternative cities Nooning named are all Democrat bastions of hatred.
As for this year’s $3 trillion deficit, that came about from lockdowns caused by the virus pandemic/panic and rebuilding our military. Last I heard, the House of Representatives start all bills that determine budgets and federal spending; Democrats run it this year. President Barack Obama and VP Joe Biden presided over near-destruction of our military during their eight-year reign. President Trump endeavored to end costly wars in the Middle East and was only partially successful. Democrats in the Joint Chiefs and the Department of Defense lied and stabbed him in the back.
Obama’s 2009 inauguration cost $170 million with $53 million from private donors (Washington Post numbers). Trump’s cost $175 million.
All this is true. So the little 2-year-old-like tantrum letter was based on ignorance of the facts.
Peter Jessup
Belton