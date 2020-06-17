The killing of George Floyd was a total disgrace and that cop is now paying for what he did. That cop and Floyd’s life are “history,” both are over.
“History” is why I am writing this. Look at the front page of Saturday’s June 6 Temple paper. Do you see any of those stories that remotely rise to the level of D-Day recognition, which should have been displayed on the Front Page, rather than a tiny article on Page 2.
Those on D-Day were heroes. George Floyd was not a hero. Trayvon, Rodney King, Michael Brown, Freddie Gray all had one thing in common, each had a criminal history or were caught in the commission of a crime.
George Floyd was a four-time violent offender. Autopsy showed he had fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system. He was arrested after reportedly attempting to pass counterfeit money. He tested to have had Covid-19, which, sadly, added to the torture he endured. All those, aforementioned, were not choir boys, as the media has falsely presented them.
I would not want to live next door to any of them, would you? Is that who you want your children to idolize? Those young thugs and millennials, black and white, through their ignorance, caused chaos in American. They destroyed the lives and businesses of a lot of people, of all races.
Their credibility quickly went to zero as you saw these lowlifes break store windows, attack people and burn buildings. How about the black person that killed that 77-year-old retired black police captain in cold blood?
There were 18 murders in Chicago over a weekend. Where is the outrage?
The silence is deafening.
Gary Adams
Temple