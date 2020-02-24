The purpose of this letter is to express appreciation to the Temple Daily Telegram and to the entire Bell County community for their support of The Contemporaries’ recent major fundraiser, the 2020 Gala.
Melany Cox did an exceptional job helping us promote the event in advance. Printed reminders also kept the event’s details in public view.
We are grateful to live in a community that supports all the varied and numerous art programs at the Cultural Activities Center through participation and financial contributions. This support plays a key role in attracting new businesses and individuals to our area. Increased economic development benefits all of us.
Thank you.
Sharon Bell
Temple