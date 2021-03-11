It’s been several months since President Joe Biden assumed office, are you now completely overjoyed at how well he has solved our problems?
The migrants now flowing across our southern border are wearing T-shirts that say “Biden let us in.” Just perhaps the American citizens could form a crowd of 50,000 and stand outside the “Democratic” erected fence surrounding our Capitol and wear the same tee shirt “Biden Let Us In.”
Remember that the same fence that is erected to keep citizens out can also be used to keep politicians in.
James Enyeart
Belton